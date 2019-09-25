Band of Blue to host Band Classic this weekend

The Band of Blue will host its 42nd annual Walterboro Band Classic this Saturday, Sept. 28th at the Colleton County High School athletic stadium. The band classic is a musical showcase and high school band tournament that will feature performances by 13 bands from across the Lowcountry. The event is open to the public: gates open at 2 p.m. and the first band will perform at 3 p.m. The Band of Blue will perform on Saturday at 8:40 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. The band classic is a fundraiser for the local Colleton County High School’s Band of Blue, and the event is hosted by the band’s Booster Club.