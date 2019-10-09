Band of Blue takes top 10 finish in recent contest

Colleton County High School’s Band of Blue brought home an earned title from last week’s Wando High School tournament.

The local Band of Blue went to Mt. Pleasant to participate in the 2019 Lowcountry Invitational, a regional band showcase hosted by Wando High School.

The Band of Blue placed fourth in the 5A Class of the competition, earning an “excellent rating” with a score of 77.225.

Overall, the band took a sixth-place ranking in the entire contest. Thirteen bands participated.

“The Band of Blue placed ahead of some very competitive Lower State 4A bands, including Blythewood, Goose Creek, and Stratford,” said Band of Blue Director Tom Finigan. “This was the first time our band competed this year. This was a regional competition with outstanding national known judges.

Summerville High School won first place in the contest and Lexington took second. Ashley Ridge High School won third place, and Colleton County came in fourth.

“The judges’ feedback was great and we know what we have to do to make the show better,” said Finigan. “We are pleased with the drill and music and the crowd response is great! The western theme is a big hit!”

The Band of Blue performed their new show, entitled “Red Rock Mountain.”

This is their themed performance for 2019 and is a Western-themed musical composition.

Next, the band will travel to Rincon, Ga to compete in the Effingham County Coastal Empire Contest, which is being held this Saturday, October 12th.

In this contest, the Band of Blue will be facing 14 other bands.

Finigan says the local band members are also starting to sell bags of fruit in their annual Fruit Sale Fundraiser. Additionally, band members are also preparing to start their annual Turkey Shoot Fundraisers, which will begin in November.