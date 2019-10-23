Band of Blue takes fourth place in Lower State Championship

The Band of Blue placed fourth in a recent Lower State Marching Band Championship.

The championship was sponsored by S.C. Band Director Association and the competition was held on Saturday at the White Knoll High School in Lexington.

Heavy rains on Saturday forced the championship indoors, making it the first time in the championship’s history that bands in the competition performed indoors instead of on a field.

“Bands were judged more on their music performance than their marching or visual production,” said Colleton County High School Band of Blue Director Tom Finigan.

The Band of Blue is Colleton County High School’s official marching band. In Saturday’s competition, the band scored 87.05 total points, giving them a ranking of “superior” in the contest.

According to Finigan, this is the highest placement that the local has had in the Lower State championship since 2011.

Finigan said the top eight bands from Saturday’s contest will perform in the upcoming State Marching Band Championship, which is happening this Saturday, Oct. 26th.

In this championship competition, the Band of Blue will travel to Spring Valley High School to compete against bands from Stratford High, White Knoll, Blythewood, Dutch Fork, Goose Creek, Socastee, and Lexington High Schools.

According to Finigan, the band performed its newest show, Red Rock Mountain, in the Lower State Championships. This is the same show that the band will perform in the upcoming state contest. “The show begins with a tuba solo by William Finigan and is accented with a dance feature from Morgan Dandridge. Pianist Sean Fanchette adds a quick time solo for effect to the opener along with the battery percussion,” he said. “The second part of the show starts out with a very heroic brass quartet … the ballad then builds into a soft and pretty clarinet solo from Sydney Howard. She is then joined by Shaleshia Funn for a beautiful clarinet duet, accented by guard members Jazz Hamilton and Emma Nesmith.,” he said.

“The show “really works well for us, ” said Finigan. “We get the tempo up over 160 beats a minute, and at that pace is really exciting.”

The Band of Blue is directed by Tom Finigan, Nick Infinger, Cathy Meshach, and Clay Blackwood. Band staff members include Thomas Finigan, Bailey Raez, Ryan Krywinski and graduate assistants Cody Dalton, Taylor Fussell, Maria Manaeva, Michaela Bennett, Megan Newton, Tre Ferguson, and Anthony Crimley.

In other county news:

Colleton School District launches Crisis Hotline

The Colleton County School District has launched a new CrisisGo hotline. The new hotline is meant as a way for parents, community members and students to report any problems with bullying or school incidents. The hotline is located on the district’s Web site and was recently launched as part of the district’s anti-bullying efforts.

“Colleton County School District’s first priority is the safety of our students,” said Sean Gruber, spokesman for the school district. Gruber spoke about the hotline in a recent press release and in interviews with this newspaper.

“This tip line will allow our students, staff, and community to report information about potential threats to our schools to administrators quickly and accurately,” he said.

Any reports of bullying on the hotline can be done anonymously. Then, each reported case is investigated by the proper school officials. Once confirmed, bullying cases are dealt with on a case-by-case basis and in accordance with the district’s Student Code of Conduct, he said.

The punishment can range from a parent conference to expulsion recommendations.

“This new tip line will help us protect our students and staff. We encourage all community members to visit the tip line Web page to familiarize themselves with this new safety tool,” he said. The district’s Web site is www.colletonsd.org.