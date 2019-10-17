Band of Blue takes first place in championship

The Band of Blue won Saturday’s CEC Grand Championship.

The band contest was held in Effingham, Georgia, and pulled competition from bands across a several-state region.

Colleton County High School’s Band of Blue participated in that contest, and it’s Color Guard won first place. The band’s percussion section also won third place, along with its Drum Major.

The band also took first place in music, first place in overall effect, and first place for the 4A Division category. The band’s musical scores from the contest added up to 92.7, which gave them first place in the CEC Grand Championship.

In other Colleton County news:

Colleton hits record low unemployment rating

The latest recorded unemployment rates for both South Carolina and Colleton County show a large improvement in the workforce, with more residents being employed now than in more than a decade.

Colleton County’s most recently-recorded unemployment rate comes from an August review, which was done by the EASC, the Employers Association of South Carolina.

According to the EASC, Colleton has an unemployment rating of 3.4 percent. This is an improvement from the county’s 2018 August unemployment rating of 4.2 percent.

Colleton is ranked at 19th overall in the state for low unemployment ratings.

The EASC’s data also says the overall number of South Carolinian residents who are working has increased: in all, about 2,304,835 state residents are now employed. This is nearly 7,300 more employed people than in the prior recorded month of July 2019.

South Carolina’s unemployment rating is 3.2 percent. Nationally, there is an unemployment rating of 3.7 percent.

In South Carolina, Bamberg has the worst – or highest – unemployment rating in the state, at 6.3 percent from August of 2019. That is significantly lower than Bamberg’s rating from August of 2018, which was 8.1 percent.

Allendale is the second-worst, with a 5.6 percent unemployment rating, followed by Orangeburg (5.5 percent), Williamsburg (4.8 percent), and then Barnwell (4.6 percent).

Lexington County has the best – or lowest – unemployment rating in South Carolina, at 2.4 percent. Charleston County carries the second-best rating, also of 2.4 percent, followed by Greenville (2.5 percent), Saluda (2.6 percent), and then Jasper County, at 2.6 percent.

Each of these counties improved their unemployment ratings by nearly an entire percentage point from this time in 2018.

Amount of seized drugs tallied during ‘proactive policing’ blitz

In its most recent proactive community policing update, officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say more than $54,000 in illegal contraband has been pulled off the county’s streets during the last nine months.

Broken down, deputies have seized 267 grams of meth; 853 grams of marijuana; 125 grams of ephedrine; 143 pills of ecstasy; 18.24 grams of heroin; about four grams of crack cocaine; and 11.5 grams of cocaine. Additionally, deputies have seized 55 illegal weapons during routine traffic stops in the last nine months, according to information provided by sheriff’s office Spokeswoman Shalane Lowes.

Sheriff R. Andy Strickland and his administration initiated a plan about nine months ago to keep a public tally of all drugs and weapons seized in the county during what is called a “routine traffic stop,” meaning a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, such as speeding or a busted tag light. “We want our community to know that our deputies are visible and working hard to combat drugs and crime off the streets of Colleton County,” he said in a written statement. “We want the residents of Colleton County to know that their well-being is our number one priority,” he said. “Being visible means our deputies are reassuring our residents we are working hard to prevent crime before taking place, also deterring criminals from attempting to break the law.”