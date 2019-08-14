Band of Blue recognized by city leaders

Colleton County High School’s Band of Blue and its Winter Percussion team were both recognized last week by Walterboro City Council for obtaining national attention during this year’s performances.

As a part of their recognition, the council and Mayor Bill Young have officially named August 7, 2019 as “Band of Blue Winter Percussion Day.”

In their meeting on Tuesday night, council recognized each member of the Band of Blue and thanked them for their contribution to the city. The adopted proclamation specifically recognized the band’s Winter Percussion, which won the 2019 Carolina Winter Ensemble Association Percussion Scholastic Novice Championship, held in March of this year at Winthrop University.

According to Tom Finigan, band director, the band was also recently recognized by the Colleton County School District. In the meetings by both the school board and Walterboro City Council, Finigan says the band’s senior class of 2019 and the band’s performance in the 2019 National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade were specifically recognized.

Also recognized was the 2019 CCHS Winter Percussion, Colleton County Middle School’s Cadet Percussion and CCMS’s Cadet Winter Guard.

“We had a very busy spring and our band students once again made Walterboro and Colleton County proud,” said Finigan.

In a proclamation adopted by city council, the city’s leaders recognize the band’s winning the third Carolina Winter Ensemble Association Percussion Championship. In that contest, the Colleton County Middle School Cadet Guard won the Cadet Class, and the CCMS Cadet Percussion also won the Cadet Percussion Class.

According to the proclamation, the band’s “performances and competitions contribute greatly to the character and quality of life in our community.”

The proclamation also states that the band’s student members have been “outstanding ambassadors for our city and county,” and “our city is very proud of the accomplishments of these students.”

Walterboro City Council also recognized the Colleton County High School Band of Blue’s performance in the 2019 National Cherry Blossom Parade, which was held in Washington, D.C. The band was also recognized publicly for their live performance on Good Morning America, which was aired nationally on ABC.

The Band of Blue is led by Directors Tom Finigan, Nick Infinger, Gary Stroupe and Cathy Meshach.

Band of Blue Winter Percussion members were listed individually in the city’s proclamation, with each student being recognized for their efforts. The Winter Percussion members are: Lorenzo Hall, Justin Fronek, Cameron Moultrie, Jasmine Calloway, George Ritchie, Ariel Bowers, Kashawn Lambright, Zander Richards, Tayron Levant, Anya Elliot, Joelle Johnson, Jim Bunton, William Finigan, Jacob Havers, Nick Jackson, Megan Newon, Catherine Bunton, Zaterekia King, Ali Cook, Sean Fanchette, Jelazia Ford, Stephanie Arnold, Devin Valentine, Adam Robertson, Zach Q’uinn, Davontae Hills, Gavin Thurston, Ethan Thurston, Joel Crosby, Sammy Ferguson, Felicity Steward, Anthony Libson, Michaela Bennett, Haley Jackson, and Eric Campbell.