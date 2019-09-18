Band of Blue News

The Band of Blue’s next performance is September 21st at 7pm at Cougar Stadium for the 2019 Red Rock Mountain Parent Pre-View Performance. This will be the 1st time the Band of Blue will perform in full uniform.

The Band will have a special clinic practice Friday from 9am to 1pm with Mr. Clayton Parker from Columbia, SC. The Band, the next day, will be performing the entire show Saturday evening (Sept 21) for friends and family at 7pm at Cougar Stadium. This event is Free and open to the public.

The Band of Blue will host the 42nd Annual Walterboro Band Classic at Colleton County High School, September 28, 2019. 13 bands from around the Lowcountry will perform for comments and ratings. Gates open at 2:00 pm and the first band will perform at 3:00pm.

The Band of Blue will perform as the host band at 8:40pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. The Band Classic hosted by the Band of Blue Booster Club is a huge fundraiser for the band program. The Band Directors are: Tom Finigan, Nick Infinger, Cathy Meshach and Clay Blackwood. The Principal of Colleton County High School is Maurice Cannon. Band Staff includes Thomas Finigan Bailey Raez, Ryan Krywinski and Abby Milsap.

Graduate assistants include Cody Dalton, Megan Newton, Taylor Fussell, Maria Manaeva, Michaela Bennett, Anthony Crimley and Tre Ferguson

Support Staff includes drill design by Bob Buckner, guard design by Mary White and music arrangements by Tim Hinton and Cliff Walker.

Band of Blue Booster Club Officers are: President: Randy Ballew, Vice Presidents: Donald Crosby, David Jackson and Kenny Thurston. Secretaries: Marie Ackerman and Kim Padgett

Treasurer: Jamie Bunton

2019 Drum Major : Megan Gooding

The Band of Blue Booster Club is selling 2019 Band of Blue Souvenirs!

THANK YOU to Colleton County for your support of YOUR Band of Blue!