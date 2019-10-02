Band of Blue classic draws big crowd

More than 3,200 people attended Saturday’s annual Walterboro Band Classic, an event that pits multiple high school bands against each other in an all-day competition.

This year was the 42nd annual band classic. It is hosted each year by Colleton County High School’s Band of Blue and is held at the Cougar Stadium.

In all, 14 bands visited Cougar Stadium and participated in the tournament. Locally, two area bands earned a top ranking in the contest.

Effingham County High School’s band from Rincon, Georgia, won the contest’s overall “True Blue” William T. Young Championship Award, with an overall score of 89.85.

In the Division Four portion of the contest, Effingham County took first place, and Glynn Academy took second place.

In the Division Three portion of the contest, Dreher won first; South Aiken took second, and Cane Bay won third place.

In the Division Two contest, Berkeley took first place; Bluffton won second, and Ridgeland/Hardeeville took third place.

In Division One, Phillip Simmons won first; Bamberg took second; Wade Hampton won third; Willston Elko took fourth place, and Beaufort came in fifth place.

The band classic is one of the biggest fundraisers each year for the Band of Blue, according to Tom Finigan, director of Band of Blue. The fundraising portion of the event is sponsored by the band’s Booster Club, which sells concessions and souvenirs at the event, said Finigan.

“The 2019 Band of Blue performed in exhibition their classic western show, ‘Red Rock Mountain!’” said Finigan.

This year’s contest was judged, or adjudicated, by Tim Franklin from Chapin; Dr. Mary White from Florida; Mike Foxworth from Myrtle Beach; Nikki Crawford from Charlotte; Bill Young from Walterboro; Casey Chubb from Jacksonboro; and Joe Meshach from Walterboro. Presenting trophies were Colleton County School Board member Sharon Witkin, Longtime Band of Blue Booster and retired Jacksonboro businessman Tony Chubb and Walterboro Mayor Bill Young.

Now that the classic is over, the Band of Blue will go on the road to Wando High School for the Lowcountry Invitational Classic on Saturday, October 5. The Band of Blue will compete in the Class 5A level at 7 pm.

The Band of Blue then travels to Effingham County, GA on Oct 12 and then to White Knoll High School on October 19 for the SCBDA Lower State Championships.