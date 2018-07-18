Band of Blue Attends Summer Symposium

Western Carolina University hosted the Summer Symposium July 8th -12th in Cullowhee, North Carolina. There were six members from the Band of Blue who attended the summer session where they were among 500 hundred of the top band members from 7 states including Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, North and South Carolina. Students who attended the WCU Summer Symposium where taught by band instructors and directors from all over the country, who are considered the best in their field. Western Carolina University Pride of the Mountains Marching Band Director, David Starnes, was also a part of the event. During the Summer Symposium, students in attendance were able to perform a concert with composer Richard Saucedo and Band of Blue Drum Majors were able to perform with their instructors Sheldon Frazier, Ben Pouncey, and Andrew Craft.

The Band of Blue will begin their pre camp workouts next week, July 23rd through July 27th. This will lead the Band of Blue into their 2018-2019 season with their full Band Camp taking place from July 30th to August 10th. This year the Band of Blue half time show is titled ROMA 2018 and will include music from the Pines of Rome composed by Ottorino Respighi and Spartacus composed by Aram Khachaturian. The Band of Blue will hold their first performance of ROMA 2018 on August 17th at the Colleton County High School Cougar Stadium. ROMA 2018 will also be performed by the Band of Blue at the annual Walterboro Band Classic which is to be held at Cougar Stadium on September 29th.

With an exciting new performance and the scheduling of their annual Band Classic, the Band of Blue is busy preparing for their upcoming season. In other exciting news, for the second time, the Band of Blue has been invited to perform in the 2018 National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, which is held in Washington, DC. The last time the Band of Blue was invited to perform in this national parade was in 2008.