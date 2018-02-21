Band of Blue Winter Update

The University of South Carolina Band Clinic is held every February in Columbia, S.C. Students in band from South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Georgia, and Florida attend the clinic each year. This is the 40th year the USC Band Clinic has been held. This year, 3 members of the Colleton County High School Band of Blue were selected to attended and perform in the clinic; Senior Saxophonist Cody Dalton, Senior Clarinetist Maria Manaeva and Sophomore Tubist William Finigan. According to a Press Release by Band of Blue Director Tom Finigan, Seniors Cody Dalton and Maria Manaeva were both chosen for the Symphonic Bands conducted by Myra Rhoden from Fayetteville, Georgia and Laef Cook from Dobyns-Bennett High School in Tennessee. Sophomore William Finigan earned a position in the USC Honor Band for the weekend under the baton of Kevin Sedatole from Michigan State University.

The Koger Center for the Performing Arts at the University of South Carolina is where the bands performed during the clinic. The attendees were able to attend several concerts, clinics, and master classes alongside the USC School of Music faculty, according to Finigan. The Band of Blue members were also able to meet USC Band members and tour parts of the campus while attending the clinic.

The Band of Blue also competed this past Saturday at the Ashley Ridge High School Winter Guard and Percussion CWEA Competition. The Band of Blue Varsity Winter Guard placed 2nd in Scholastic AA along with the Band of Blue JV Winter Guard. The Colleton County Middle School “Cadets” Winter Guard also placed 2nd in the Cadet Division. The CCMS “Concert Percussion Cadets” placed 1st place in their division performing their program “El Toro Bravo”. The Band of Blue Varsity, Junior Varsity and the CCMS Cadets are under the direction of William Thomas with assistance from Katie Hudson and Cathy Meshach. The Band of Blue Winter Percussion is under the direction of Gary Stroupe with assistance from Malik Ferguson and Josh Craven. This weekend the nine Band of Blue members will travel to Charleston Southern University and attend the SCBDA Region Honor Band Clinic.