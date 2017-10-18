Band of Blue Wins Grand Champion of the Coastal Empire Classic

This has been a really busy and productive few weeks for the Colleton County High School Band of Blue, who has been standing out at competitions and climbing to their place on top. On Saturday October 14th, the Band of Blue traveled to Springfield, Georgia, where they competed at Effingham County High School’s Coastal Empire Classic along with twelve other high school bands. Similar to the Walterboro Band Classic, The Coastal Empire Classic has been around for 36 years. According to Director Tom Finigan the Band of Blue was the crowd favorite and the band walked away as the 2017 Coastal Empire Classic Grand Championship. That was not the only title that the Band of Blue came home with, they also received first place in Class 4A and won the Overall Best Color Guard, Overall Best Drum Major, and Overall Best Horn Line. According to Band Director Tom Finigan, “We are very pleased with the results. Our hard work is paying off and it’s great for the band to be rewarded for their efforts this season. The show is really coming to life and we are adding new visuals and twists to it daily in preparing for next week’s Lower State Championships.”

Director Finigan also stated that the Band of Blue received excellent ratings in their Percussion, Drum Major, Music, Visual, and General Effect. The title of Grand Champions was given after the Band of Blue received an overall score of 94.0. This competition was a good way to lead into the Band of Blue’s next competition, the South Carolina Band Directors Association Lower State Championship, which will be held Saturday October 21st at White Knoll High School. During this competition, the Band of Blue will be competing against 15 different lower state bands, and are scheduled to begin their performance at 5:45pm.