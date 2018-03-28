Band of Blue Students Continue to Wow Crowds

The Colleton County Winter Ensemble, students chosen from the Band of Blue middle and high school band and guards, performed at Rock Hill High School for the 2018 Carolina Winter Ensemble Association Regional. According to a Press Release from Band of Blue Director Tom Finigan, The Band of Blue Winter Guard placed 5th in the Scholastic AA Carolina Winter Ensemble Association Premier. The Band of Blue JV Guard was able to place 2nd in the Scholastic AAA, while the middle school “Cadets” Winter Guard placed 1st in the Cadet Division. The Band of Blue Winter Percussion also placed 1st in the Scholastic AA Percussion with their show “Day of the Dead” while the middle school “Concert Percussion Cadets” placed 2nd with their program “El Toro Bravo”. The next competition for the Band of Blue Winter Ensemble will be on March 24th at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC.

The Band of Blue Varsity, Junior Varsity and the CCMS Cadets are under the direction of William Thomas with assistance from Katie Hudson and Cathy Meshach. The Band of Blue Winter Percussion is under the direction of Gary Stroupe with assistance from Malik Ferguson and Cassie Headden. The Band Directors are Tom Finigan, Nick Infinger, Cathy Meshach, Gary Stroupe and the Guard Instructor is William Thomas.

Also a big congratulations to William Finigan from The Band of Blue for being named to the 2018 South Carolina Band Directors Association Clinic All State Band. In 2016 Finigan earned All State honors so this was the second time to be named in the South Carolina All State Band. Finigan was 6th chair Tuba during the All State Band Clinic at Furman University on March 16th – 18th.