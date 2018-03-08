Band of Blue Performs at Carolina Winter Ensemble

The Colleton County High School, Band of Blue traveled to White Knoll High School this weekend to perform in the 2018 Carolina Winter Ensemble Association Regional. Again the Band of Blue was able to showcase their skills in performance as they had several achievements during the event.

• Varisty Winter Guard placed 3rd in Scholastic AA .

• Winter Percussion placed 3rd in Scholastic AA Percussion

• JV Winter Guard placed 2nd in Scholastic AAA

• Colleton County Middle School “Cadets” Winter Guard placed 2nd in the Cadet Division

• CCMS Concert Percussion Cadets placed 1st in their division.

The Band of Blue wooed their fans and judges as they performed an array of pieces including “El Toro Bravo” which was performed by CCMS Concert Percussion Cadets. This particular performance placed them in the highest ranking for their division. The Band of Blue Winter Percussion performed “Day of the Dead” while the CCMS Cadets performed their show “Space Cadets”. The Band of Blue Varsity, Junior Varsity and the CCMS Cadets are under the direction of William Thomas with assistance from Katie Hudson and Cathy Meshach.

The Varsity Guard performed their routine, “The Hatter” and the JV Guard performed their routine “Remembering Neverland”. The Band of Blue Winter Percussion is under the direction of Gary Stroupe with assistance from Malik Ferguson and Cassie Headden. The Band of Blue Winter Ensemble will be traveling to Rock Hill High School on March 17th for their next competition.