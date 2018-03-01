Band of Blue Members Perform at Honor Band Clinic

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue had eight members perform at the 2018 South Carolina Band Directors Association Region 4 Honor Band Clinic this past weekend. The clinic was held at Charleston Southern University and it is a competitive spot to be able to fill. Students from high school and middle school from Colleton, Charleston, Dorchester, Beaufort, Jasper, Bamberg, Barnwell, Orangeburg, Clarendon, Allendale, and Hampton all audition for a spot to perform. The students from middle school to high school are broken down into three separate levels including; Junior Symphonic Band (7-8 graders), Clinic Band (9-10 graders) or Senior Band (11-12 graders). These students audition for chairs in the four levels of the concert bands that preform during the region clinic. According to a release by Band Director Tom Finigan, earning a place in the Region Band is the highest individual honor a band member can receive.

Band of Blue members who were chosen to perform were as followed: Clinic Band- Sydney Howard, Logan Bailey and Jermia Christian. Senior Band- Anthony Crimley, Robert Dent, Cassidy Carter, Maria Manaeva, and Shakayla Gill. According to Finigan, Conductors for the honor bands included Junior Concert Band by Mike Doll, Junior Symphonic Band by Josh Hinkel, Clinic Band by Phil McIntyre from North Greenville University and the Senior Band by Dr. Margaret Underwood from Western Carolina University. Band Directors for the Colleton County High School Band of Blue are Tom Finigan, Nick Infinger, Gary Stroupe, Cathy Meshach and Guard Instructor is William Thomas. As for future competitions for the Band of Blue, according to Finigan, The Band of Blue and Colleton County Middle School Bands are now preparing for SCBDA State Concert Performance Assessment later in March.