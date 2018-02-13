Band of Blue Host Winter Ensemble & Announces Students Chosen for Honor Bands

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue hosted the 2018 Carolina Winter Ensemble Association Premiere South last weekend at Colleton County High School. This was the first time that the Band of Blue Booster Club hosted this event, which is hosted regionally. The Band of Blue competed in Varsity and Junior Varsity compacity with the Varsity Band of Blue placing 2nd with an overall score of 61.490 and the Junior Varsity placing 4th in their division with an overall score of 58.20. The Colleton County Middle School Cadets also competed in the competition and won 2nd place in their division with an overall score of 63.42 and the CCMS Concert Percussion Cadets won 1st place in their division with the debut of their program “El Toro Bravo”.

The Band of Blue is returning to the competition after their 2015 win of the Novice Percussion CWEA Regional Championship and the SCBDA Winter Ensemble State Championship. The next competition for the Band of Blue Winter Ensemble will be February 17th at Ashley Ridge High School. The Band of Blue Varsity, Junior Varsity and the CCMS Cadets are under the direction of William Thomas with assistance from Katie Hudson and Cathy Meshach and The Band of Blue Winter Percussion is under the direction of Gary Stroupe with assistance from Malik Ferguson and Josh Craven.

The Band of Blue of Blue also announced the students who have been selected to the 2018 SCBDA All State Band and Region 4 Honor Bands. The following students earned their positions by auditioning against 1000 other Lowcountry band students. Their first performance will be at Charleston School of the Arts on February 23rd and 24th at the Region 4 Band Clinic.



Earning All State Band Honors:

William Finigan – 6th Chair Clinic Tuba

William will attend the All State Band Clinic at Furman University on March 16-18.