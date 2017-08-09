Band of Blue announces Half Time Production

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue has been entertaining Colletonians and guest with their musical half time productions for years. For Band Director, Tom Finigan, this year marks his 31st year with the band, 13 years as Band Director and 18 years as the Assistant Band Director for B.D. Bill Young. The Band of Blue is known for their half time productions during football season in addition to their numerous competitions they compete in each year. “The Band of Blue has announced its 2017 fall half time production as ‘THE LOST BOY’,” Finigan said, “The marching show will feature music written by Frank Sullivan and Bill Locklear. Mr. Sullivan wrote part of this show in 2016 for the Wylie (Texas) High School Band. Mr. Lockear arranged the second half of our show from drum corps Phantom Regiment and Blue Knights. ‘THE LOST BOY’ is about Peter Pan and the Lost Boys missing their mother. Wendy and Captain Hook are also part of the show along with some iconic props.” Finigan hopes that the audience pays special attention to the iconic props during the show, as they will be introduced during the production at various times. “The opener has music from Ruth B. and Sir Malcom Arnold’s ‘Vivace’ from the Four Scottish Dances,” Finigan explained, “The ballad is the music from the Hymn I’m Dreaming of Home from the movie ‘Jeaux Noel’, the drum solo is an original composition my Austin Sanders. The closer is from Adam Watts ‘I’m Alive’ and from Eric Whtiacre’s ‘Fly toWhitacre’s.” Drum Majors for this year’s Band of Blue are Miriam Yale, Hunter Pinckney and Megan Newton.

This year the band is made up of approximately 175 students, which is about 20 more students than last year, according to Finigan. “This show has great music and will be very challenging visually,” according to Finigan, “The Band of Blue is always pushing the creative button and being very innovative!” The Band of Blue held their annual pre-camp, held at Colleton County High School, on July 24 with the full band beginning on July 3. “It’s not just about one person,” Finigan said, “it’s about the group. They are some pretty special kids and they have pushed me and made me a better band director.” The half time production is only one of the many exciting things the Band of Blue has in store for this year. One of their largest fundraisers includes the Walterboro Band Classic, which is a band competition held at Colleton County High School each year.

This year’s band classic will be held September 30th and it will be the 39th band classic that the Band of Blue has hosted. Additional information about the Band of Blue can be found on their Facebook page or on their website www.bandofblue.org.