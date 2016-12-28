Bailey Brew Sports Chat January Guests

By Herb Bailey

The newest sports webcast in Colleton County will debut on Thursday January 5 with a month full of guests from the area. Herb Bailey will interview his guests from a newly created webcast studio located from the Colletonian offices on Main Street in Walterboro. Guests scheduled to come on Jan. 5 are Head Coach Packy Burke and some wrestlers from Colleton County High School. On Jan. 12, Boston Marathon qualifier Sandra Ferguson will talk about running and women’s fitness. In weeks to come, CPA Athletic Director Rob Gorrell will come on with members from his football team and CCHS girls basketball Head Coach Perry Smalls will also be on with some of his players.

Bailey is a Staff Writer at the Colletonian with a history of interviewing athletes of all ages. He was host of a cable TV sports show in Connecticut for three and a half years with an audience of 12,000 and a webcast sports host in New York for two years. Herb also has been a sports reporter for three newspapers in the northeast and loves to share his unique sports passion with the community.

To view the show you can go to YouTube at type in Bailybrew Sportschat channel or go to Facebook at www.facebook.com/baileybrewsportschattv. You can contact Herb at herbbailey1964@aol.com with a guest idea for the webcast.