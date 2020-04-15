Babies are being born amid COVID-19 at Colleton Medical Center

Babies like Eva Clare Mardell are being born at Colleton Medical Center amid the current COVID-19 crisis, as the hospital continues to operate under new visitor restrictions.

Photo provided.

Miracles are happening every day on the maternity ward of Colleton Medical Center, as babies are being born amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One such example is the birth of Eva Clare Mardell, who was born in the local hospital on March 30th. The baby was born weight 7 pounds and 5-oz and was 20.5 inches long. She is the daughter of Holly and Matt Mardell. Eva Clare is the third child that Holly has given birth to at Colleton Medical Center and is the first to be born during a pandemic.

“She and her husband, Matt, said their experiences have been great, and this time was no different,” said Christian Spires, a spokeswoman at Colleton Medical Center.

The virus is a respiratory illness and is highly contagious. With the lack of family allowed in the hospital, Holly’s nurse, Flo, took on the role of a family member during and shortly after the birth. New COVID-19 restrictions limit the number of guests to only one in the maternity ward.

She adjusted her shift at the hospital during Holly’s birthing process so that she could stay with the couple. She also took photographs of Holly, Matt and Eva Clare.

“She stepped in and filled the role that my sister would have been in,” said Holly. “She said, ‘Matt give me the phone. I can take pictures,’ and took pictures of Matt cutting the cord.”

Nurse Flo with Eva Clare. Photo provided



The virus-based restrictions also kept the couple’s other two children at home during the birth of Eva Clare. Despite these restrictions, the family was able to Face-Time with Holly and Matt, shortly after their daughter’s birth.

“It was a great experience,” Holly said. “Everything was so clean. Hearing the hand sanitizer going off every time someone entered the room was comforting. With less people in the room, it was a more intimate experience for me and Matt.”

Prior to giving birth, the couple had been at home in isolation, due to the public restrictions in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19. “It’s been nice to have that alone time with the family,” said Holly. “Overall, this was a great experience.”

Colleton Medical Center continues to provide outpatient needs through its Emergency Room, in-patient surgeries and deliveries on the hospital’s maternity ward. The only changes happening right now are related to restrictions on visitors and guests allowed into the hospital: these restrictions are in place to all guests and community members, with only one entrance at the hospital now being used.

The virus has also temporarily created other changes, mostly for the hospital’s staff. These changes include laundering services offered to the staff, to help stop the spread of the virus on their clothes, and a change in pay structure for personnel who have not been meeting their needed hours. The hospital is also offering online screening for those who are concerned they have symptoms of the virus.

“We are doing all we can to ensure the quality of our care continues, and that our community is safe, especially during this time,” said Spires.

For updated information on COVID-19 and/or the virus at Colleton Medical Center, visit www.colletonmedical.com and www.scdhec.gov.