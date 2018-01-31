Attention All Colleton County Alumni Baseball Players

The Colleton County High School Baseball Team and Coaches are hosting a special event on Saturday, February 10th, a Colleton County Baseball Alumni Game. The game will be held at the baseball field at Colleton County High School and will begin at 12:30pm, with registration for the game beginning at 11:30am. The game is open to all alumni baseball players from Walterboro High School, Ruffin High School, and Colleton County High School. Although there is no cost to register to play in the game, donations will be accepted the day of the game and will go towards the Colleton County High School Baseball Team. You can pre-register for the game Facebook under the Colleton County Alumni Baseball Game event or contact Wendy Lee by phone 843-217-1932. Currently, the CCHS Baseball Team is selling tickets for Perlo Dinners that will be made during the game and available for pick up starting at 11:00am. The tickets are $10.00 each and there will be baked goods and drinks to purchase as well. For additional information please contact Lee or visit the Colleton County Alumni Baseball Event page on Facebook. The Cougars are asking for support for this event from the community and help spreading the word to former baseball players who may be interested in participating. This event was put together by Coach Paige and Coach Rentz, with help from current players and their parents, and is a great way for the community and former players to connect and support the Cougars as they begin their 2018 baseball season.