Assault and shooting on Belmont Dr. Walterboro, SC

On February 14, 2018 Jalasia Barnett age 17 and Samera Lachae Wright age 18 both of Walterboro have been arrested and charged with Burglary 1st Degree and Assault/Assault and Battery by Mob, 3rd Degree for the incident that occurred on Belmont Dr. in Walterboro, SC on February 13th 2018 at approx. 9:30 PM where Barnett and Wright entered a residence to assault a juvenile at this location. During the altercation several shots were fired into the dwelling from outside. This case is still being investigated and further arrests and charges will be pending. Barnett and Wright are being held at the Colleton County Detention Center. Bond was set by the Bond Judge at $10,000.00 concurrent cash surety for Wright and $10,000.00 cash surety concurrent for Barnett.