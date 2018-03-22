Arts Extravaganza Continues to Grow

The 2018 Colleton County School District Arts Extravaganza was held on Thursday, March 14th at Colleton County High School. The Arts Extravaganza had a very large turnout as the event began at 5:00pm and ran until 8:00pm. This year’s theme was Food, Glorious Food with the Master of Ceremonies being Vice Principal of Forest Hills Elementary School, Mr. Terry Dingle. Colleton County School District Superintendent, Dr. Franklin Foster, opened the evening. Guest were allowed to browse through a display of art work from students from the elementary, middle, and high school art classes. The music program began at 6:00pm with songs of the food theme: Jelly Bean Blues, Pizza Love, Pasta Song, Guacamole, and Bubble Trouble. Parents and guest were charged a small entry fee to the extravaganza with proceeds benefiting the arts and music programs for the Colleton County School District. The flyer to promote the event this year was designed by Colleton County High School Art 1 student, Alexandria Eaddy. The program cover was also designed by a Colleton County High School Art 1 student, Shahiem Salley.