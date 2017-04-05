Arts Event to Feature 800-plus Students

The annual Arts Extravaganza at Colleton County High School is doubling its exhibit space this year, offering guests more access to local student artwork in new medians.

The event is being held this Thursday, April 6th. The gallery inside the gymnasium at Colleton County High School will open at 5 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. musical performance inside the school’s Performing Arts Center. The event is scheduled to last until 8 p.m.

“The art gallery this year is expanding to twice the floor space, utilizing the entire auxiliary gym floor space,” said Heather S. Whitten, art teacher and Arts Extravaganza director at CCHS. “This expansion has given each of the art teachers an opportunity to increase the number of student works of art that will be showcased, as well as the number of students represented from each school throughout the district,” she said.

Last year’s 2016 event brought more than 500 people to the show, which was more than those who attended in the previous year. Whitten says the event is growing in popularity both for the students and for the public. “The expansion will also give way to a more spacious flow as guests move about the exhibit to view the student artwork and participate in several hands-on art activities that will be set up throughout the gallery, as in previous events,” she said.

According to Whitten, this year’s event is going to showcase various formats of artwork, including 2-D flatwork, 3-D sculptures, and some digital media art.

The digital forms of art will be projected onto the walls for everyone to view.

Whitten says she expects about 800 artists to be represented in the districtwide arts showcase. “We have over 1,000 pieces of student work in the gallery, and I anticipate that each of these figures will continue to increase as each art teacher finalizes their selections while the event date approaches,” she said, on Tuesday morning.

Additionally, music teachers across the district have also helped to select songs that will be performed during the event. “Some of the songs will be illustrated in the PAC through art that the students created via set designs, as well,” she said.

The public is invited to attend this event. Tickets are $5 for adults. Student admission is free.

“This will be an amazing experience that you will not want to miss,” she said. “Everything is going to be awesome!