Arrest made in recent double shooting

A Yemassee man is charged in connection with a recent Colleton County shooting that left two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jerrell M. Roberts, 28, of Yemassee, is charged with two counts of attempted murder. He was arrested on May 31st and taken to the Colleton County Detention Center in Walterboro. Since his arrest, Roberts has been given a $150,000 surety (cash) bond. Should he post bond, he must also wear an electronic GPS monitoring device.

According to information provided by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s 911-system received an emergency phone call on May 26th at 6:47 a.m., with the caller saying a shooting occurred near Jonesville Avenue and Hendersonville Highway in Yemasee. At the residence, deputies found two men, both with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Colleton County Medical Center: from there, one of the victims was taken to Trident Medical Center in Charleston. While investigating the case, deputies found a vehicle at the crime scene that had been reported stolen from Charleston County.

The local investigation into the case is still ongoing, said Lt. Tyger Benton, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. The medical condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

Checkpoint yields drugs, gun

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has seized a firearm and issued several citations as part of a recent routine traffic safety checkpoint. The sheriff’s office conducts these traffic checkpoints routinely, and often advertises the time and locations of the checkpoints on the sheriff’s office social media sits. In the most recent checkpoint, which was held on May 26th at two locations – the intersection of U.S. Highway 15 and Augusta Highway in Canadys and on U.S. Highway 17A and Rehobeth Road in Cottageville – deputies had multiple drug and alcohol citations.

According to information provided by the sheriff’s office, local law enforcement issued two DUI citations, three simple possession of marijuana citations, one possession of ecstacy and four citations for the unlawful carrying of a pistol. Additionally, one child restraint violation was issued, along with three Driving Under Suspension citations and three open container citations. During this checkpoint, one gun was also seized. That gun had the serial number filed off, which is a crime. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Lt. Tiger Benton says these are all cases now open within the sheriff’s office.

Woman charged with knife assault

A 55-year-old Colleton County woman is charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly tried to kill her sister. According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, the female victim told authorities that her sister drew a knife/sword and lunged at her during an argument. The suspect was only stopped by the sisters’ mother. The victim told authorities that she believes her sister would have killed her if their mother had not intervened. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.