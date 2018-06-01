Arrest in the shooting on Hendersonville Hwy Yemassee, SC

On May 31st 2018, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jerrell Mowan Roberts age 28 from Yemassee, Hampton County, SC in reference to the shooting that occurred on Hendersonville Hwy on May 26, 2018. Jerrell M. Roberts has been charged with Attempted Murder x 2 and is incarcerated in the Colleton County Detention Center. His bond was set at $150,000 cash or surety all to run concurrent and the defendant must also have Electronic (GPS) Monitor Device attached and operating before being released.

On May 26, 2018 at 6:47 AM Colleton County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a 911 reference to a shooting that occurred in the area of Jonesville Ave. and Hendersonville Hwy. in Yemassee, SC. Upon deputies arrival two male victims were located with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the Colleton County Medical Center Emergency Room. One of the victims in critical condition was flown to Trident Medical Center in Charleston.

Investigators arrived at the scene and found multiple shell casings. The scene was processed and evidence was collected. The vehicle located at the scene in possession of the victims was reported stolen out of Charleston County.

The investigation is still ongoing.