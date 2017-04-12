Are You Up for the Challenge?

By Brian Benton

If you are a kayaker or water enthusiast, it’s that time of year again. The Lowcountry River Rats are hosting the Challenge and the Excursion from April 30 to May 7. Do you think you have what it takes to travel approximately 235 miles that’ll take you from through the Santee Lakes, around historic Charleston, all the way to Edisto Beach? If you do, you can register or find out more details on www.lowcountryrverrats.com. The Challenge isn’t just for you extreme kayakers, it’s open to sailing vessels, canoes, and SUPs. All boats that compete in the Challenge will have to go through checkpoints. The Challenge starts at Rosewood Landing in our own Columbia, SC and finishes at Edisto Watersports on Edisto Island.

If 235 miles is too long, have no fear the Lowcountry River Rats offer up the Excursion. The Excursion is an approximately 60 mile trip from Givhans Ferry State Park to Edisto Beach. According to the LRR website, the trip will be down the Edisto River in which it gets its name from the black colored water. The Native American name for the river was Adusta, meaning dark or black. Over time the pronunciation and spelling changed to Edisto.

For both race details, go online to the LRR website to see where the amazing trip will take you along with the amazing scenery. You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity. The race benefits the Friends of Edisto.