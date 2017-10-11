Approach God Like You’re 7

By Pastor Craig Crosby

It’s so refreshing having a seven old in your home. He reminds me what it’s like to have a childlike faith. Whatever he prays he expects God to answer. Everyday he thanks God for what he calls the “best day ever.” He still thanks God for watching over his “Boo Boo” our family dog that died tragically almost 4 years ago.

He says “daddy we have to pray because the world needs us to pray.” So he closes his eyes, folds his little hands, and simply trust in a God he cannot see, but evidently knows very deeply. Every time he prays I smile, but sometimes I cry. Because when I grow up I want to be just like him. Free falling in the arms of Jesus never doubting he will catch me every time!

At that time the disciples came to Jesus and asked, “Who, then, is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?” He called a little child to him, and placed the child among them. And he said: “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore , whoever takes the lowly position of this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.” Matthew 18:1-5