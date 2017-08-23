Anointed Hands Beauty Salon

For almost four years, Jennie Robertson, owner, has been located at Anointed Hands Beauty Salon, 316 Ivanhoe Dr. She began working in her teenage years in a salon in New Jersey in the 80’s. Jennie graduated from cosmetology school in 1988 in Allendale and has been caring for hair for over 30 years. She is currently working on a degree to teach cosmetology classes. Jennie also owns another salon in New Jersey with a grand opening slated for September.

“My mission is to pamper my clients. Giving women some ‘me’ time. I don’t just focus on styling care, my main focus is on hair care, “ Jennie said.

Anointed Hands Beauty Salon offers extended services such as; braids, weaves, extensions, cuts, colors and hair relaxers. Walk-ins are always welcome. The salon hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and every third Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For an appointment, call the salon at 843-549-6401 or 843-599-8543.