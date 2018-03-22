Annual Smoke in the ‘Boro Returns

The weather could not have been better for the 5th annual South Carolina Barbecue Association Cookoff Competition, Smoke in the ‘Boro, held on Friday March 16th from 5:30pm-8pm, and Saturday March 17th from 11am-2pm. Smoke in the ‘Boro has been held in Walterboro for the past five years and is hosted by The Colleton Center and Coastal Electric Cooperative’s community assistance program.

The event is broken down into two separate days. On Friday night, guest were able to sample foods that were “Anything Butt” barbeque. Local community leaders judged the food entries on Friday night which included foods from appetizers to wings, lamb crostini, gumbo, shrimp & grits in addition to all kinds of desserts. Local band, Going to the Dogs Band, performed on Friday night for guest as they sampled an array of delicious foods. Saturday was the main event with the Pork BBQ Competition taking place with teams from South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia all competing. The South Carolina Barbeque Association had certified judges for the BBQ competition with guest celebrity judge, Charleston’s Channel 2 Meteorologist, Rob Fowler. There was also a Cruise-In Auto Show held on Saturday during the cookoff in the front parking lot of Coastal Electric, a Pinewood Derby held by local Cub Scouts, and various bake sales held by local churches. According to Jean Harrigal, Executive Director of The Colleton Center, “We were delighted to have 11 local cookers, as well as many from around the Southeast, totaling 33 teams entered. We appreciate all who came out to support this community event, and are truly appreciative of the Keith Family, our sponsors and volunteers, as well as Coastal Electric Co-op for the perfect venue.”

Smoke in the ‘Boro BBQ Cookoff Winners:

1st place: J.T’s BBQ from Gaffney

2nd Place: Pimp My Pig from Leesville

3rd Place: Backwoods BBQ from Trenton

4th: Ultimate Tailgaters, Aiken

5th Smoke Central, Lake City

Anything Butt winner: Pimp My Pig