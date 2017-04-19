Annual Safety Fair Deemed a Success

The annual Safety Fair was held Friday, March 31st through Saturday, April 1 at the National Guard Armory. This marks the eighteenth year that Safe Kids Coordinator Yvonne “Chumpy” Penfield has been over the event. Penfield said, “The event was a success.” The Safety Fair is held each year as an opportunity for businesses in the community to come out and teach the children about different safety and educational tips. Third graders from each school within the district were bused to the armory on Friday where approximately 20 booths were set up for students to visit. National Honor Students stood in as guides for each third-grade class as they made their way around. “We aim our program towards third graders because they are quick to remember the things we teach them,” Penfield said. Saturday’s event is open to the public and Penfield said they had a small but good showing from the community. Colleton Medical Center donates lunch for the workers and John Hawkins can be found behind the grill each year cooking. Bojangles also donated biscuits for breakfast and Walmart provided drinks. “The community really comes together for the kid,” Penfield said. Each student leaves the

event with a bottle of water and a bag filled with goodies provided by numerous businesses within the community. Penfield said that each year the Safe Kids Committee ask the teachers for a suggestion to give the students in their bags and this year they requested something that the children would be able to use outside to be more active. So the committee was able to purchase enough jump ropes for each third grader to take one home. Teachers also receive a goodie bag, provided by businesses within the community. Overall the main goal of the event is safety. “If we can educate the kids then they can educate the adults,” Penfield said. Penfield also said it’s funny to talk to the kids throughout the year and hear them talk about telling their parents to wear their seatbelts. Safe Kids also hold car seat safety events where certified technicians check car seats to ensure children are using the proper seats for their height and weight. “I just wanted to thank everyone who participated in the event and the businesses who donate,” Penfield said. The Safe Kids Committee meets every other month at Colleton Medical Center and anyone who is interested in participating in the event or donating to next year event can reach Penfield at CMC.