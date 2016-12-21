Angel Tree Program Brings Christmas Cheer to Bells Elementary

By Anna Crosby

86 students at Bells Elementary were served this year through their Angel Tree program last week.

“Elaine Inabinett, our school counselor, heads up the entire operation,” said Lauren Behie, principal at Bells Elementary. “She is passionate about our students and meeting their needs.”

Some of the requests from the selected students at Bells Elementary included teddy bears, dolls, jackets, shoes, basketballs, and even blankets and sheets.

There were many community members and business sponsors that made this happen for the students at Bells Elementary. Some of the business sponsors included: Ruffin Farm Supply, Lovely Hill Church, Keith Agency, Bank of Walterboro.