American Ninja Warrior kicks summer reading into full gear

Colleton Memorial Library Director Carl Coffin on stage with American Ninja Warrior personality Kyle K’Otic Johnson. Photos by Christie Slocum

The Children’s Department at the Colleton County Memorial Library had a jumping good time at their summer reading kick-off party this past week. American Ninja Warrior personality Kyle K’otic Johnson came to entertain and help get the kids excited about reading this summer during the summer reading program “A Universe of Stories.” The Historic Hampton Street Auditorium was the perfect venue for the kick-off party. Kids of all ages came to register for the summer program and enjoy the show.

Johnson, a Stall High School graduate, enjoys sharing his talents across the Lowcountry. He most enjoys showing kids that they can do anything they put their mind to. Johnson, who started his journey as a break dancer, realized with some training and building his strength, he could accomplish almost anything. He enjoys pushing himself to the limits. Before appearing on American Ninja Warrior season 7 and season 10, he could be found leaping over groups of willing participants in Marion Square in Charleston.

Coming to Walterboro to help with the summer reading kick-off party also touched Johnson in a way he was not expecting. During his show, he met a local celebrity, Sarah Cole. On his social media accounts, Johnson posted a photo of himself wearing a Superman shirt and cape with Cole wearing a Sunday Fun Day shirt. His post read “Meet Sarah!! She may be blind, but her future is so Bright!! I brought her on stage with me, and as soon as the music started, she was dancing all over!!! It was amazing! You are an inspiration to the kids around you and me!! Thank you so much for an unforgettable moment in my life!”

The American Ninja Warrior used several folks from the audience as part of his act. He was super excited he also had the set of “Noises Off” to share the stage with saying he had never had an actual set as his background before. Johnson used his time to encourage those in attendance to keep reaching for the stars and never giving up on themselves. The event began at 10 am on June 14th in the Historic Hampton Street Auditorium. Colleton First Steps gave each child that registered and attended a free book. Children’s Librarian Shiela Keaise was very excited about the event and the turnout from the community. The library has a full summer schedule for not only children but teens and adults too. The summer children’s schedule is being sponsored by the Coastal Community Foundation Beaufort Fund, Friends of the Colleton County Memorial Library, Southern Beauty, Christopher Landry, Sentry Cleaning and Carpets, Martina Publishing Inc., Kayla Sadler, Cherry Keaise, First Federal Saving Bank of SC, Foodland, H & D Groceries, Bi-Lo, IGA General Foods, Stony Point Foundation, PRTC, Westbury ACE’s Hardware, Les Jordan State Farm, Willie B. Rabb and Colleton County First Steps.