American Legion Post 93 Baseball

Walterboro Post 93 played their last home games of the 2018 season, with a double header against Charleston on Monday, July 2. In both games, Walterboro started off with early leads and remained competitive throughout the game. However, Charleston was able to chip away at the lead going into the later innings. Michael Thigpen and Lane Lee held the mound for Post 93 in Game 1 and Christopher Reeves and Chase Bruno in Game 2. All four pitched well. Post 93 had numerous hits during both games, and homeruns by Thigpen and Andrew Connelly. The Charleston bats warmed up in later innings and Charleston ended up winning both games with a score of 6-4 and 9-7.

Walterboro Post 93 is made up of players from Colleton County, Colleton Prep, Woodland, and Ashley Ridge High Schools. Team Manager, Mike Murdaugh said, “They have played well and have been competitive in every game this year. They have one win against Beaufort and were leading 5-0 in another games that was cut short due to bad weather.”

The season will be complete this week with away games at Hampton and Beaufort on Tuesday, July 3rd and Thursday July 5th. As of press time we had no results. “They are a good group of young men that largely didn’t know each other before June 1. They have worked well together and have made lasting friendships,” said Murdaugh.