Ament announces his intention to seek seat on Colleton County Council

Walterboro business owner Jeffrey Ament is announcing his run for Colleton County Council.

Ament, 32, of Walterboro, is the owner of JLA Transportation, a commercial trucking business. A longtime Walterboro resident, Ament said on Monday that he is going to seek a seat on Colleton County Council in the western district. This means Ament will be a candidate for Colleton County Council District 45, which is the western district. Incumbent Dr. Joseph Flowers currently holds this seat. It is unclear if Flowers will again seek his seat on the council.

Ament has been involved in the community for the last several years on an anti-litter platform. He volunteers with Keep America Beautiful, an anti-litter organization that is supporting the greater Colleton community and anti-litter efforts.

“Colleton County has so much to offer,” he said. “With me being in the transportation business, litter is an eyesore. And, personally, it is an issue with me. It looks as if we have no pride when you see trash strewn everywhere. It’s a pride issue, but it’s also an economic one.”

Ament said he wants to use inmates to clean the highways and create an incentive program for people who are facing non-violent fines, such as late child support payments and failure to pay mandates.

If elected to the county council, Ament said he also wants to “strive” to create more board-to-board accountability and to increase communication between these entities. This applies to Colleton County Council, the Colleton County School Board and even Walterboro City Council.

“With so much growth and inner-board ties to growth plans and buckets of money, we are all residents and we all need to have our boards communicate with one another,” he said.

“I haven’t missed a school board meeting in three years. I have two children in this school system, a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old and we need to work harder on all levels in this county to get our community right,” he said.

When asked about his strengths for running for Colleton County Council, Ament cited his abilities as a businessman and his passion to act. He said he is “business savvy.” He also said he is passionate about what he can do to improve the county with fresh eyes.

“The way we have been doing things is not working, because we are a failure as a whole. We have to start from scratch, look out for everyone and go forward quickly,” he said.

In addition to Ament announcing his intention to file for Colleton County Council, William Smyly also announced his candidacy earlier this year. Smyly is a current teacher and Colleton native.

There are two seats up for grabs this year on Colleton County Council – the one held by Flowers (District 45 west) and the Eastern District 43, which is currently held by Phillip Taylor.