Amazing Love

Charles Skinner

Harvest Church of Walterboro

Charles.L.Skinner@gmail.com

In John 3:16, we read, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Christ didn’t, and doesn’t, wait for us to get ready to be saved. He presented himself for this sacrificial death when we were far too weak and rebellious to do anything to get ourselves ready. And even if we hadn’t been so weak, we wouldn’t have known what to do anyway. We can understand someone dying for a person worth dying for, and we can understand how someone good and noble could inspire us to selfless sacrifice. But God put his love on the line for us by offering his Son in sacrificial death while we were of no use whatsoever to him. We were rebellious against him, and some say even hating him. He surrendered his life so that we might be redeemed and brought back into fellowship with him.

When I consider His great sacrifice, my heart echoes the words of David, “What is man, that thou art mindful of him? and the son of man, that thou visitest him?” As the songwriter Stu¬art K. Hine so explicitly worded, “when I in awesome wonder Consider all the worlds thy hands have made, I see the stars, I hear the rolling thunder, Thy power throughout the universe displayed:” As he continues writing he speaks more of God’s great creation, “When through the woods and forest glades I wander And hear the birds sing sweetly in the trees, When I look down from lofty mountain grandeur, And hear the brook and feel the gentle breeze.” I too, as Hine, feel the echoes of praise rise from my soul and declare How Great Thou Art!

In times of discouragement, perhaps feeling as though we failed God and therefore are unworthy of such amazing love, we may at times not be able to see how Jesus could love us so. However, Jesus assures us of His enormous love for us through the following words, “Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feedeth them. Are ye not much better than they?” He continues this theme by instructing us to, “Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin: And yet I say unto you, That even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?” Yes, my friend, indeed He loves you with awesome, unbounded, and infallible love.

I close with the words Chris Tomlin’s Amazing Love, “Amazing love, how can it be? That You, my King would die for me? Amazing love, I know it’s true. It’s my joy to honor You. In all I do, I honor You”

If you’re looking for a loving and friendly church, then we invite you to come and worship with us at Harvest Church of Walterboro, located at 1130 North Jefferies Blvd (In Oswald Square) Service times are Sunday school:10:00 AM; Worship 11:00 AM, Midweek- Wed. at 7:00 PM. Charles Skinner is the Associate Pastor of Harvest Church. James Pellum is the pastor.