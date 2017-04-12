Always Do This in Remembrance of Me

By Rick Kraft

Everyone reading this has had some common experiences. We grew and developed in our mother’s womb. We entered this world as a newborn child. During the early years of our lives we were entirely dependent on others. Common experiences – no exceptions.

We will all have a common experience in the future. When our days are through, our human life will leave our human body. The body we leave behind will be the responsibility of others to take care of. Our body will be disposed of in some form or fashion. That is just the physical world we live in.

In the minds and hearts of those who outlive us, we will leave behind memories. Our daily lives involve a series of giving and taking. What we receive in this world dies with us, what we give lives on after we are gone. What will live on after your life is gone? What will others think of when they remember you?

As we celebrate Easter Sunday this weekend I think of events that occurred almost 2000 years ago in the final days of Jesus’ life. I think of Jesus and the disciples having their last supper together. I wonder what it would have been like to have been one of the disciples sitting there that evening being told by Jesus that he was in his final days. What were they feeling? I’ll bet they were scared and afraid of what their future held.

With the disciples reclined at the table, Jesus said in John 13:33, “My children, I will be with you only a little longer.” In verses 36 and 37 Simon Peter asked, “Lord, where are you going?” Jesus replied, “Where I am going, you cannot follow now, but you will follow later.” Peter asked, “Lord, why can’t I follow you now?” Thomas expressed his puzzlement in John 14:5 when he asked, “Lord, we don’t know where you are going, so how can we know the way?”

I wonder what it was like to hear such words from Jesus that evening. In their final evening together the apostles didn’t grasp what Jesus was telling them. Yet even if the disciples did understand what was about to happen, how do you say goodbye to a friend? How do you say goodbye to one who, through a series of common experiences, has become family?

In Luke 22:17-19 we are told about the final evening. “After taking the cup, Jesus gave thanks and said, ‘Take this and divide it among you. For I tell you I will not drink again of the fruit of the vine until the kingdom of God comes.’ And he took the bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them saying, ‘This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me.’” Jesus was asking his closest followers to remember him. He was asking them to remember him in all that they would do.

The message Jesus left with the disciples is the message he leaves for each of us today. There is a beautiful song by Christian musician Mark Schultz that does an excellent job of summarizing Christ’s message. To me it is one of the most beautiful songs ever written. I get emotional each time I hear the song. It is titled “Remember Me.”

If I could play it for you right now or show you a video that is available on You Tube, I would do so and today’s message would be more meaningful. But for purposes of this column I can only print the words. The song is written from Christ’s perspective: “Remember me in a Bible cracked and faded by the years. Remember me in a sanctuary filled with silent prayer. And age to age and heart to heart, bound by grace and peace, child of wonder, child of God, I’ve remembered you. Remember me.”

“Remember me when the color of the sunset fills the sky. Remember me when you pray and tears of joy

fall from your eyes…I’ve remembered you. Remember me.”

“Remember me when the children leave their Sunday school with smiles. Remember me when they’re old enough to teach, old enough to preach, old enough to leave. And age to age and heart to heart, bound by grace and peace, child of wonder, child of God, I’ve remembered you. Remember me.”

This time of the year I think of a child of God carried in his mother’s womb, entering this world as a newborn, and cared for as a young child by Mary and Joseph. He was born for me. He lived his life for me. He gave his life for me. As he hung on the cross, crucified as if a criminal, through his unbearable pain, he remembered me.

My challenge to you today is to remember what happened in the final days of Christ’s life. Remember his message to his disciples. Remember his instructions on the final evening when he told those closest to him that he was leaving. Remember his breaking bread and saying, “This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me.”

We should remember Christ’s acts in all we do the year round. We should especially remember His instructions as we celebrate Christ’s death and resurrection this Easter season. Remember Him. As He breathed the final breaths of His human life hanging high on a cross, with love in His heart, He remembered you.

Just a thought…

Rick Kraft is a motivational speaker, a syndicated columnist, a published author, and an attorney. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org.