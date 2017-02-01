All Things Are Possible

Do you believe that there is anything that God cannot do? In Matthew 19:26, With God, all things are possible. The trouble is not with God but that we set our expectations too low and are satisfied with mediocrity. We go to God for him to patch our tires when God wants to give us a brand new set. God is setting his people free. You can be a child of God and still be bound. We can be bound by religion or traditions and even our present limitations.

In Mark 3, Jesus entered again into the synagogue. This is what the church needs today- the manifest presence of Jesus. We’ve got talent, A/C, and carpet on the floors and padded pews but we need Jesus to show up and stay in our churches and our homes. Jesus was going to the synagogue to heal a man with a withered hand. The religious groups of that day, the Pharisees, were not happy about Jesus being there. Not all religious people really want Jesus to show up at church. Many times it’s religion that’s the greatest hindrance to the presence of Jesus. But if you are hungry and thirsty for God He will climb over the top of religion and bless you!

In 1 Cor. 2:9, No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him. What if we dare to ask for even more? Maybe we’re afraid that God may use us. God could have blown open the Red Sea but he chose to use Moses! God could have smashed the walls of Jericho, but He chose to use Joshua! God could have healed the lame man at the gate but he chose to use Peter and John! His plan is so much bigger than we can imagine!