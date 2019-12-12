All invited to A Choral Christmas on Hampton Street

The Colleton Civic Center and the Colleton County Arts Council are co-sponsoring “A Choral Christmas on Hampton Street.” The event will feature The Beaufort Harbor Masters, The Beaufort Belles, Eu4ia, Tidal Force, Sea Island Sound, Colleton County High School Singers, and Carlyle Griffin. The Historic Hampton Street Auditorium will be filled with song on December 15, starting at 7 pm in an event that is sure to leave you in the Christmas Spirit.

According to Erik Lindstrom, President of the Colleton County Arts Council, event-goers can expect to hear lots of classic Christmas music. “It will be a great mixture of Christmas standards and hymns. Everyone in the audience will be familiar with the music. Some songs will be performed in “Barber Shop” style and others will be traditional choral pieces,” said Lindstrom on the upcoming performance. He also mentioned it should run around 90 minutes.

The Beaufort Harbor Masters would admit that they are not what their name suggests – masters of the harbor. They are the Beaufort chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, the largest singing organization in the world, with more than 23,000 members in the US. Barbershop-style quartets sing in four parts, unaccompanied and in close harmony, with the melody in the second voice.

The Beaufort Harbormasters are masters in barbershop-style singing, indeed. They are also a musical charity that performs for the sick and infirm in hospitals and assisted care facilities, supports the Music-in-the-Schools program, entertains at local churches, clubs, and military bases, and delivers singing Valentines that include two love songs, chocolate, and a rose.

The Beaufort Belles are an all-female version of the Harbormasters. They also enjoy singing for others and frequently sing at assisted living facilities and varies events around Beaufort. Both groups have several quartets that come out of them. Each has its own unique sound.

Tickets are only $10 and can be purchased at the Colleton County Arts Council, The Golden Daffodil, East Main Boutique and at the SC Artisans Center.