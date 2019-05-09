Alewine named New Women’s Volleyball Coach for Salk

Drew Alewine was named the Head Coach for the Woman’s Volleyball team at USC Salkehatchie in January 2019. He spent his last season as the Volunteer Assistant Coach for Wake Forest Demon Deacons. At Wake Forest, Alewine worked with the defense specialist and libero’s, serve receive and servers.

In addition, Alewine was an integral part in creating and leading the Queen’s University of Charlotte’s first ever men’s volleyball team. He worked with the defense, finishing in the top five in the nation in every defensive category in NCAA Division 1, along with individual players leading the nation in blocks per set, total digs and digs per set. Alewine also coached a Freshman All-American Team, as well as two IVA All-Conference players. He worked directly with recruiting, and the program grew from 13 players to 21 players in one season.

Before Queen’s University, Alewine served as an assistant student coach at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC assisting with the defensive specialist and libero’s. During his season at Winthrop, they saw a rise in overall digs and digs per set, as well as a Top 5 conference defense and a Top 3 player in overall digits. Alewine coached two All-Conference Academic players, a first-team All-Conference player, a second All-Conference player, and two All-Conference honorable mention players.

Also, Alewine served as an assistant coach at York Preparatory Academy in Rock Hill, under the winningest coach in school history, Brenda Brandon. While coaching the varsity program, he oversaw defense and serving that saw a team out dig every team played as well as increasing overall team digs, digs per set and blocks from previous years. He also served as the middle school program coordinator. In his only season at York Prep, Alewine’s middle school team posted a record of 16-4 and were named conference silver medalist, the first in school history.

Alewine was also a head coach for 14 Elite Team in Rock Hill. They consistently competed and won gold and silver championships while placing in the top of the Palmetto Region. Every player that he coached on this team went on to make their Junior Varsity or Varsity high school teams the very next year as a freshman.

Alewine received his diploma from Winthrop University in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management.