Alewine named new volleyball coach for USC SALK

USC Salkehatchie is proud to announce that Drew Alewine has been hired as the new Women’s Volleyball Coach for the Indians.

Coach Alewine has a Bachelor’s of Science in Sports Management from Winthrop University. While attending Winthrop, he was a student assistant coach for the volleyball team and also worked as a sports marketing intern at Queens University in Charlotte, NC. Alewine then followed by serving as an assistant coach at Queens. His most recent position has been an assistant coach at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. Alewine said, “First I want to thank Ms. Jane Brewer (Athletic Director for Salk) and Jake Williams (SALK’s Head Men’s Basketball Coach) for the opportunity to even be considered for this position. I am extremely excited to be joining the USC Salk family and very thankful for the opportunity to rebuild the program. The volleyball program has much potential, and I am looking forward to the program’s future where we not only strive to win games, but to win championships.”

Ms. Brewer says, “Alewine enthusiasm, high level of energy and sheer excitement about this position makes him a great choice. He already started attending Indian basketball games where he is a loud and enthusiastic fan. We are delighted to have him join us.”

Coach Alewine can be reached at dalewine@mailbox.sc.edu and is already starting the player recruiting process for the 2019 season.