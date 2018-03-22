Advanced Wound Care Clinic at Colleton Medical Center Recognized with National Award for Center of Excellence

The Advanced Wound Care Clinic at Colleton Medical Center has been recognized with a national award from Healogics with the Robert A. Warriner III Center of Excellence. This award is incredibly important as it demonstrates the Advanced Wound Care Clinic’s continued and consistent commitment to patients.

The Advanced Wound Care Clinic achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a wound healing rate of at least 91 percent in less than 30 median days. Out of 340 Centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award, 268 achieved this honor in 2018.

“This is a wonderful achievement for our wound care clinic as it demonstrates our hospital’s mission of being committed to the care and improvement of human life,” said Chief Executive Officer, Jimmy Hiott. “Our nurses, staff and physicians at the clinic should be proud of this recognition as it shows their compassion for the patients they care for daily and the community we serve.”

The Wound Care Center® is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 800 Centers, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. The Advanced Wound Care Clinic of Colleton Medical Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds, which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Some of the leading-edge treatments offered at the Wound Care Center include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue or skin substitutes to the wound, offloading or total contact casts and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

About the Wound Care Center

The Advanced Wound Care Clinic at Colleton Medical Center has been open since 2008. Their Physician team includes Dr. Karl Stiegler, Surgeon, Dr. Laura Dacks, Surgeon, Medical Director, Dr. Lance Sims, Podiatrist, Dr. Andrew Calcutt, Surgeon and Dr. Kimberly Rakes-Stephens, Internist. The wound care team includes Jennifer Craven, RN, Director, Tarah Dobison, Clinical Nurse Manager, RN, Brandy DuBoise, LPN, Hyperbaric Tech, Latasha McTeer, RN Case Manager, HBO Tech, Bonnie Priester, RN Case Manager, Kimberly Hartzog, RN Case Manager, Denise Catterton, RN, Jill Knight, RN, Janet Ackerman, Front Office Coordinator and Kellee Edwards. The Advanced Wound Care Clinic is staffed with a unique team of doctors and nurses who are all dedicated to healing chronic wounds. Call or come by to schedule an appointment.