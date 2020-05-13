Adopt a high school senior program is showing love to those that feel forgotten

High School seniors across Colleton County are experiencing so many emotions as we enter into what should have been one of the most memorable moments of their life so far. Instead of being able to celebrate what should have been the very last week of their high school years, Seniors are stuck at home looking at a computer screen and feeling more disconnected than ever. Many of them may be the first to graduate in their family. Many may be the last child that would have been graduating before moving on to the beginning of their adult life. Some have college plans and some plans to enter the workforce as soon as they receive their diploma.

What began as a vision to spread joy to the Class of 2020 has become a huge project for Robin Neal. The way it works is a Senior is nominated in a FaceBook group called “C/O 2020 Adopt-A-Senior-ALL HS SENIORS IN COLLETON COUNTY”. A short bio is added to the Seniors nomination letting others know a little bit about them. Next, an adopter comes along and can request a specific senior, or Neal can randomly assign one for them. Neal then makes the connection and it is up to the adopter to begin showering their Senior with love. Many have sent cards and gifts to their Senior. Some students have received yard signs made in their honor. Many students have received their favorite candy and snacks. Some have received items for their dorm room as they move on to the next stage of their education. It is clear by the gifts that are being sent no matter how big or small the person that is buying the gifts is trying to provide items their student will love. An easy way to show your love is to buy a Senior advertisement that will be printed in this paper. The deadline to place an ad is May 22, 2020. A special publication will run on June 4, 2020, where everyone can see the Seniors. Call Mandy Hathcock or Nicki Maxey at 843-782-3477 for more information.

“Graduation parties have had to be canceled, there was no Senior prom, no Senior skip day. These kids, including my own Senior, is feeling the pain of missing all the milestones they have looked forward to for years. I think it is important we support all of our Seniors across the county no matter what school they attend. They are our future and we need to have their backs”, said Neal, organizer of the Adopt a Senior program. Neal also sits on a committee that is helping make decisions on how to proceed with an outdoor graduation ceremony. As of our press deadline, no plan has been approved but Neal says Colleton County High School Principal, Maurice Cannon, is being very diligent and is considering all options on how to try and make something happen. Neal also anticipates a Senior parade that will allow the entire community to be able to come out and show their support for these kids while being socially distant citing if graduation ceremonies occur each Senior will have limited seats. Neal will be posting up to date information on the anticipated parade and graduation ceremonies as the school sends them to her on the FaceBook page.

Neal says as of our print deadline she still has 75 Seniors that need to be adopted and that the program is available to any high school senior that resides in Colleton County. Businesses that would like to sponsor the program as a whole can contact her through the page for more information.

Honor your senior with an ad in our special edition!