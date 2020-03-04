ACE Basin Civil Air Patrol Squadron to Host Free Family STEM Night March 31st





Members of the Ace Basin Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol will be using the STEM Kits that their organization produces and will also host other hands-on STEM activities during their first free family STEM Night on March 31, 2020, from 6-8 pm.

Visitors to the Lowcountry Regional Airport will have the opportunity to learn about the phases of the moon, put together circuitry kits, and make slime they’ll be able to take home. For some, the most fun part will be climbing into a Civil Air Patrol red, white, and blue Cessna aircraft during the STEM Night! In addition to the 11 different hands-on activities hosted in the FBO, guests & their families will get to visit the photo booth for some cool STEM Night photos. And, all guests will receive information about Civil Air Patrol and the opportunities that exist for cadets 12+ and Senior Members 21 & over.

There is no charge for the STEM Night—all activities will be provided by the local Civil Air Patrol unit! The free Family STEM Night will take place from 6-8 pm on March 31st and is open to every-one.

Civil Air Patrol provides aviation, aerospace, and emergency services opportunities to cadets ages 12+, including five free orientation flights in the Civil Air Patrol Cessna. Prospective cadets must attend three meetings and are eligible to complete their membership paperwork on the third visit. Senior members, who are adults 18+, are eligible for membership upon completing the required paperwork and background checks. Senior members need not have the pilot experience nor military experience—there is a place for all sorts of backgrounds within Civil Air Patrol—whether you’re a lawyer, journalist, mechanic, accountant or a parent simply wanting to make a difference. For more information about the ACE Basin Composite Squadron, contact Maj Tina Peterson, CAP, at (843)460-7445 or tina.peterson@scwgcap.org.

Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of more than 80 lives annually. CAP’s 66,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief, and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. In addition, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to over 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. Visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com or www.CAP.news for more information.