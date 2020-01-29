ACE Basin Cadets Flying Orientation Flights Over Walterboro





Members of the Ace Basin Composite Squadron were spotted in the red, white, and blue Civil Air Patrol Cessna aircraft last week as two of the newest cadet members received their first orientation flight—part of the membership benefits that come to cadets ages 12+ when they join the organization.

Cadet Airman Piper McClellan and her brother Cadet Airman Lincoln McClellan joined Civil Air Patrol in the fall of 2019 and recently received their first orientation flight. During the orientation flight, each of the cadets got the opportunity to be in control of the aircraft while it was in the air—a very exciting experience for both cadets. Prior to the Orientation flight, Captain Piotr Urbanski, a Civil Air Patrol member from the Grand Strand Composite Squadron in Myrtle Beach, taught the cadets about some of the pre-flight procedures a pilot follows. Cadets learned about checking the fuel, examining the tires of the aircraft, and more.

All Civil Air Patrol cadets who join the organization between 12 & 17 years of age qualify to receive 5 free orientation flights in a powered aircraft and 5 free flights in a non-powered glider. Currently, the ACE Basin Composite Squadron has both types of aircraft—and is actively working to schedule more powered orientation flights for its cadets.

The Ace Basin Composite Squadron meets on Tuesday nights from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Lowcountry Aviation Hangar (637 Aviation Way) on the campus of the Lowcountry Regional Airport. Prospective cadets must attend three meetings and are eligible to complete their membership paperwork on the third visit. Senior members, who are adults 18+, are eligible for membership upon completing the required paperwork and background checks. Senior members need not have the pilot experience nor military experience—there is a place for all sorts of backgrounds within Civil Air Patrol—whether you’re a lawyer, journalist, mechanic, accountant or a parent simply wanting to make a difference. For more information about the ACE Basin Composite Squadron, contact Maj Tina Peterson, CAP, at (843)460-7445 or tina.peterson@scwgcap.org.

Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of more than 80 lives annually. CAP’s 66,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief, and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. In addition, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to over 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. Visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com or www.CAP.news for more information.