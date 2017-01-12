A Harse Voice

Jonathan heard voices but couldn’t make out the words. Laughter. A slap. Trace’s voice filled with fear. The apples. Poisoned? I’ll lie still and listen for clues.

“I didn’t know we’d be hurting anybody,” Trace said. “You said…”

“So I lied.” Boss chuckled. “I need a body. I’ve been without for much too long.”

“Take mine,” Trace said.

“No. I need young ones.”

What have we gotten into? We’ve got to get away from here, but how? Jonathan woozy thoughts wouldn’t cooperate.

“They meet the specifications.” Boss said.

Jonathan reacted to the voice like someone dragging his fingernail down a blackboard. He cracked his eyelids. Blurred at first, his sight cleared. He saw the fire, then Trace sitting on the overturned basket. A gray shrouded figure stood over him, an outstretched arm a few inches from his face. Trace leaned back to stay out of the way.

A blast of a fox horn. Grandfather always used it to call them home. Trace lost his balance, toppled backwards. Boss turned,

“And I was so close.” He spiraled up into the smoke and disappeared.

Grandfather came running into the orchard. “I spotted the campfire. You okay?” Jonathan nodded. “And Jay?” He looked at Jay, who rolled over and sat up. He nodded, then grabbed his head.

“I’m okay, Grandfather. Not sure about my head. Somebody’s beating a drum inside.”

“And you, Trace?” Grandfather turned to Trace.

I’m glad he’s not looking at me like that. Jonathan turned to Jay, stuck out his hand and helped him up.

“I’m sorry, Mr. Sterling. I needed help and he said if I called him ‘Boss,’ he would take care of…” He hung his head. “I’m so sorry,” he mumbled.

“He lied, Trace,” Grandfather said as he turned to leave. “Things are not as they seem.”