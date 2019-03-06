A Habitual Offender flees on foot

An officer with the Walterboro Police Department arrested a Walterboro man at Ackerman Street and Durham Street last week for being an habitual offender, driving under suspension- second offense, and for failure to stop for blue lights. According to an incident report with the Walterboro Police Department, the officer was trying to stop the suspect since the suspect is not supposed to be driving. When the officer tried to make the traffic stop, the suspect began to speed up, and tried to lose the officer by making “abrupt turns,” the report states. The suspect “lost traction” and the vehicle slid, hit a tree, and came to an abrupt stop at a residence near Durham Street. The driver/suspect then fled the scene, running toward his nearby residence in that neighborhood. Officers were able to apprehend him. During a search of the vehicle, officers also found a 9-mm handgun on the driver’s floorboard. The man was charged and the weapon was seized.

Smoaks house burglarized

A house on Sunrise Road in Smoaks was burglarized on Feb. 27th.

According to an incident report with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner said that several people have been trying to break into the house for the last few days. There have also been suspected attempted break-ins on the camper on the site of the property. No items have yet been stolen, but the property had been rummaged through, the report states. The homeowner was advised to use cameras to try to catch any suspicious people on the property. Several other houses have also been burglarized throughout the county, but the cases are not linked by law enforcement.

County animal employees threatened

Employees with the Colleton County Animal Shelter were threatened by a Colleton resident. On Feb. 27th, a deputy was asked to go to the animal shelter. According to an employee with the shelter, a woman called the shelter upset that the shelter would not take her dogs. The woman also was upset that she could receive a fine about her animals. The woman’s husband then threatened the animal shelter employee, saying he would kill any Colleton County Animal Control officer who came onto his property. The animal control employee said she wanted the incident documented. No other action was taken by law enforcement.

Search warrant yields heroin

A Walterboro Police Department officer is arrested a man for possession of heroin while executing a search warrant on his property. According to an incident report, the search warrant was being executed at a house on Savage Street. While in the suspect’s bedroom, the officer finds a .5-gram of heroin on the nightstand. He was charged and taken to jail.

Man accused of CDV

A Walterboro man is accused of assault and battery for pushing a woman and her 11-year-old son and for also stealing from the woman. According to an incident report filed with the Walterboro Police Department, the man could be charged with grand larceny over $2,000 and third-degree assault (criminal domestic violence); however, the female victim won’t press charges. The female victim told authorities that the suspect was her boyfriend. The two got into a verbal altercation that turned physical. The victim’s 11-year-old son saw the altercation and called the suspect a “bum,” the report states. The suspect then pushed the child down. Later, when the victim went to a scheduled doctor’s appointment, she noticed that all of her money was gone. More than $2,500 was taken from her wallet. The woman would not press charges against the suspect and said she just wanted her money back.

Man caught dragging girlfriend by her hair

A passerby called 911 on Feb. 26th to report that a man was spotted dragging a woman in his yard and she was screaming for help. According to an incident report, the passerby stopped to help the woman and the male suspect told the man to leave and that he was going inside to get his gun. The responding deputy asked for backup, while the suspect walked onto the porch holding a child. The female victim told authorities that she and the suspect are dating, and that they got into an argument when she ran from the house. The man then dragged her by her hair. While interviewing the female victim, the suspect became “irate” at the officers, and begun cursing and yelling, the report states. The man was detained, during which he time he kicked and slammed his feet in the patrol car.

The 18-year-old Walterboro man is charged with domestic violence.

Man accused of threatening to kill a woman

A 44-year-old Walterboro man is being investigated for pointing a firearm after he allegedly pulled a gun on a woman and threatened to “blow her brains out,” a sheriff’s office incident report states. In that report, the female victim said she knows the suspect and his friend, and saw their vehicle parked at the Circle C Truck Stop with the car running. Both men were passed out inside the car, the report states. When the woman knocked on the vehicle window, the suspect pulled out a gun, used profanity against the woman and threatened to kill her. The incident is under investigation.

Dog shot, killed

A Colleton County man is claiming that someone shot and killed his dog as a warning to him. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, the complainant came to the sheriff’s office headquarters and reported that someone killed his pit bull dog. The victim says he knows who shot his dog, and he claims it was done because he refused to let the suspect use his car for street racing. The sheriff’s office completed an incident report on the incident. No other action was taken.