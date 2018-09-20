5th annual “Walk & Wag” scheduled for Saturday

Dogs all over Colleton County are excited as they know this weekend is their favorite weekend of the year. The fifth annual Walk and Wag will be held on Saturday, September 22. Grab your leash and your dog and head on over to the Discovery Center’s Parking Lot (previously the County Parking Lot) located on the corner of Jefferies and Washington Streets. Don’t worry if you don’t have a dog to bring, humans are allowed even without a canine escort. The fun starts at 10:00 am and will run until 1:00 pm.

Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS) has been putting this event on for the past five years and each year the event has grown by leaps and bounds. Dogs and humans can expect to have a dog gone good time. T-shirts will be available for purchase at the event for only $15. Hot Dogs will be served for lunch and are FREE if you are wearing the 2018 Walk and Wag T-shirt. Lunch can also be purchased for $3 if you do not wish to purchase a T-shirt. Event goers will also be able to take part in one of the scheduled walks through the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary. The first walk will leave around 10:30 am. Several booths will be set up for folks to browse.

While listening to the sounds of the “Going to the Dogs Band”, pets and owners will be able to place their order for the 2019 FoCCAS calendar which will be available for pick up in early December. These are great Christmas gifts and are only $12. Make sure to bring your phones to take fun photos to post to your social media accounts. Representatives from the Colleton County Animal Shelter will be available to answer questions about the shelter, animal control, adoption, foster and rescue.

“Community participation in this event is fabulous. We have 61 sponsors for this year’s Walk & Wag and anticipate having the biggest crowd ever. We love to see so many people caring about their pets and wanting to make Colleton County a more pet-friendly community. We hope to see everyone there,” said Sarah Miller, Vice-President of FoCCAS. The group is super excited to have raffle tickets available for $10. This year’s raffle includes a beautiful hand crafted oyster table built by Jake Sauls with Low Tide Lumber Works of Yemassee. The drawing will take place at 12:45 pm and you do not have to be present to win.

FoCCAS doesn’t want folks to let the heat or chance of rain keep them from coming out. Watering bowls are at each tent and are kept full of fresh water. There will also be dog pools filled by the local Fire Department for dogs to lay down and cool off in. All proceeds raised will help FoCCAS continue their Spay/Neuter community program as well as their Rescue and Adoption efforts. Sixty one community sponsors have stepped up for the animals and they hope to see you there too.