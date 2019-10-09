5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Extravaganza this Saturday

The Going to the Dogs Band and Stegall Auction Co. is hosting its 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Extravaganza benefiting Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS) on Saturday, October 12 from 11:30 am – 3:00 pm. This is a family event that includes your four-legged friends and costumes are encouraged for everyone.

The Extravaganza began 5 years ago as a chili cook-off and has grown into a full-blown event with a chili cook-off, dessert cook-off, and specialty cook-off. Contestants can enter as many dishes as they would like for no extra cost. Admission to the extravaganza is $8 a person or $25 for a family pass. Entry allows you to sample and vote in each of the three cook-off categories. Hot dogs, water, and soda will also be served. A live concert by Going to the Dogs Band will entertain the crowds and a live auction will raise money for FoCCAS.

Everyone can enjoy the Howl-O-Ween car show and vote for their favorite. The fee to enter your car, bike, or tractor is $20 and this includes 2 free admissions to the extravaganza (including food and drinks).

This year, the extravaganza is raffling a new 55” RCA Smart TV and a new Remington 783 w/SCP 3006 22 MOBU rifle with a scope. Only 60 tickets for each raffle will be sold. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by contacting Scott at 843-300-0347 or at the event, while supplies last. The drawing will be after the live auction but the winner does not need to be present. As always, there will be a 50/50 raffle too.

Trophies will be awarded for the top 5 cook-off winners and top 10 car show winners. Medals will be an award for costume contests that include people and dogs.

Come out for great music, fabulous food, good friends, and a howling good time at Stegall Auction House at 158 Farmer St, Cottageville, SC. For more information or to donate auction items, contact Scott at 843-300-0347.