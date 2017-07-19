5 Tips for a Healthy Summer

This time of the year a great time to get out of the house and enjoy nature. Summer is filled with lots of fun things like trips to the beach, backyard barbecues and tons of outdoor activities. Keep your family healthy and happy this summer with these 5 Summer Health Tips.

1. Stay Cool and Hydrated: Drink plenty of water, at least two to four cups (16-32 ounces) in the mornings if you are going outdoors for activities or exercise. Always carry water with you in a hard-plastic container to rehydrate. Most people need two to three quarts of fluid per day, and more in hot weather or when sweating and exercising outdoors. Make sure to avoid exercising outdoors when the temperature is the hottest.

2. Protect Your Skin: Always use a good sunscreen with SPF 30+. Prevent overexposure to sunlight by wearing a hat and reapply sunscreen if needed. Carry Aloe Vera gel for overexposure and have an aloe plant growing in your home for any kind of burn. The cooling and healing gel inside the aloe leaves will soothe any sunburn.

3. Eat Fresh Fruit and Vegetables: Enjoy nature’s treats by eating fresh fruits and vegetable to nourish your body for summertime activities. Include some protein with one or two meals. Enjoy light food options like yogurt, nuts, cottage cheese, fish, and chicken. Try to avoid high-calorie foods like pasta salads, chips, ice cream, soda, cocktails, and beers to keep your nutrition in check. Shop at the farmers market for fresh produce picked from local farms and delivered directly to you only days.

4. Take Time with Family: Take some special summer time with your family, kids, and friends. Plan a fun trip- if you’re able- for a day or longer like hiking in the woods, camping, playing at the park, visiting the river or beach. Reconnect with nature and enjoy the benefits of creating summer memories with your family. Start a family exercise routine by simply taking evening walks together, ride bikes or go swimming. Summer is a great time to take a family vacation. When traveling on vacation plan a safe route, pack healthy snacks and take a first aid kit for bites, bee stings, and other injuries.

5. Relax and Breathe: This is the season to slow down your pace a bit and absorb the sunlight and fresh air. Leave your cell phone at home and take a walk. Give yourself a break from your normal routine and unplug from your electronic gadgets. Take a week off from watching TV, step away from the computer or social media and quite the chatter in your mind. You’ve been working hard and deserve a little time to relax and take a breath.