4th Graders Celebrate Responsible Pet Ownership

Fourth graders in three elementary schools recently completed the Colleton Animal Commitment Education (CACE) program presented by Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS).

The program helps students understand the importance of responsible pet ownership. Topics such as spay/neuter, prevention of heartworms, and safe introduction to unknown dogs are discussed. Mr. Steve Cinader and his service dogs Mojo and Lucky Blu also visit the classes.

The CACE program is in its fourth year and is organized by Carol Armentrout, Dr. Rebecca Hughes and Janice Young. CACE fits South Carolina’s “Good Citizen” standards. FoCCAS thanks the Colleton County School District and the principals and teachers of Bells Elementary, Forest Hills Elementary, and Northside Elementary Schools for their participation to make this program a success. The CACE program is slated at Colleton Preparatory Academy, Cottageville Elementary, and Hendersonville Elementary Schools before the end of the school year. Mini programs about dog safety are also presented to 4K and 5K students around the county.

Each student had an opportunity to enter a Speuter (spay/neuter) Essay contest. The winners were: Avah LiLee Webster at Bells; Kaylynne Huskey at Forest Hills; and Jack Stofflet at Northside.

Each of the winners received a backpack full of animal goodies and a free spay/neuter for the pet of their choice.

Students at Northside and Forest Hills Elementary Schools collected supplies for the shelter and presented them to CCAEC director Reggie McNeil.

The CACE program is looking for additional volunteers. Both CACE program teachers and classroom helpers are needed for the 2018-2019 school year. If you are interested in participating, contact Janice Young at 843 908-2259.

Forest Hills Elementary School

Speuter Essay

Winner: Kaylynne Huskey

It’s important to spay or neuter your pet. Why, you may ask. I’ll tell you why, here’s a few reasons.

It’s important to spay or neuter your pet because it prevents unwanted litters. These litters can end up in streets and possibly dying. Some go to the shelter and even there they can die.

Your pet won’t go into heat. Unspayed females usually go into heat four to five days every three months during breeding season. In effort to find a mate, they will yowl and urinate more often.

Your neutered male is less likely to roam away from home. An intact male will do anything to find a mate including finding creative ways to escape from the house. Once he’s free to roam, he risks injury in traffic and fights with other males.

Now that you see why it’s important to spay or neuter your pet if you haven’t already.

Bells Elementary School

Speuter Essay

Winner: Avah LiLee Webster

If you don’t speuter your pets then after a while you will have way too many animals. And when you have too many animals you have to bring them to the shelter. And sometimes they don’t have enough room for them and have to put them down. That’s why we your to spay and neuter your pets.

Northside Elementary

Speuter Essay

Winner Jack Stofflet

“I have a cat named Karmin and she’s a female. I’ve had Karmin since she was a baby. She’s had three litters in her life. She had four kittens three days ago. Karmin needs a spay. She’s feisty and loves to chase squirrels. Karmin is a while and light orange colored cat. Karmin also has hazel eyes. Karmin is a great pet and she needs a spay.”