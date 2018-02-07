4H Visits Students at Cottageville Elementary

Second and third grade students at Cottageville Elementary got to experience an in house field trip as a local Colleton County Clemson 4-H came to speak with the students. 4-H is a global network that focuses on “engaging youth to reach their fullest potential while advancing the field of youth development.” For groups with the United States, the organization is administered through the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and has over 6 million members who range from ages 5 to 21 years old.

Second grade teacher, Brandy Gerard, contacted the Colleton County Clemson 4-H to come speak with her students. Dawn Sturkey, from Colleton County Clemson 4-H, works with one of Gerard’s students and thought it would be a great opportunity for her students to learn more. Sturkey went above and beyond as she taught all of the second graders at Cottageville Elementary how to use virtual glasses and art to bring an ocean habitat to life. According to 4-H member and parent April Scott, “As a parent of a Cottageville Elementary School student and a 4-H member I believe the students can anticipate another visit in the future.”