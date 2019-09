Powerhouse of Deliverance Apostolic Church. Located at 111-113 N. Lucas St. Walterboro, SC 29488, invites you, your family, and friends to join us in worship. Sunday Morning’s @ 9:50 AM- Prayer. 10:00 AM- Biblical Education (Sunday School). 11:05 AM- Morning Worship (Power & Praise). 4:00 PM- Evening Service.

Spring Hill Baptist Church, 1671 Rehoboth Road, Cottageville, Sunday School 10:00 AM, Worship 11:00 AM, Wednesday Service 7:00 PM. David Drumheller is the pastor.

New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, 600 Beach Road, Walterboro. Food Pantry giveaway on Thursday from 10-12 noon. You may come once a month. For more info, call Mary Reese at 843-538-8062.

St. Paul CME Church, 7897 Ritter Rd. Invites everyone to worship every Sunday with Sunday school at 9:30 AM and Morning Worship at 11 AM. Bible Study is on Tuesdays at 6 PM.

Awana – Children’s Ministry, Maple Cane Baptist Church, 21324 Augusta Highway, Cottageville, SC 29435. Club ages are 2 through 11, Meetings are held Every Sunday at 5:45PM. Meetings include Bible story, puppet show, music, games and crafts. Free shirts – Usually given when member arrives for second meeting.

North Walterboro Baptist Church, 2177 Jefferies Hwy, Walterboro, invites you to join them on Sundays with Sunday School at 10AM and Worship/Children’s Church at 11AM plus evenings at 6pm. Activities for all ages on Wednesdays from 6-7PM.

The Gospel Tabernacle, 140 Clydeville Ln. Cottageville, SC (Behind the BP) Pastor: Sis. Patsy Collins Assoc. Pastor: Glenn Fisk. Sunday School: 10AM Sunday Service: 11 AM Men & Women’s Fellowship: First Wed Night: 7 PM Wed Bible Study: 7 PM

Nova Church, 4955 Jefferies Hwy, Walterboro, SC 29488, invites everyone to worship! Praise and worship begins at 10:30 AM.

Trinity AME Church, Jacksonboro Rd., Sunday school 9 AM, Worship 10 AM, Wednesday Please dial Bible Study and prayer 7:30PM. This is a toll free number 605.475.4700 access code 317589 press mute. Rev. Betty W. Collins

Elizabeth Church 5710 Ritter Road, Walterboro. Weeping Wailing Women Chat and Prayer. Every 4th Friday Night at 7PM. Bishop Anderson Williams is pastor.

FALL REVIVAL at Sandhill Baptist Church, October 2-6, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Oct. 2 Rev. Broughton/ Antioch, Caanan & Macadonia, Thursday: Oct. 3 Rev. Collins/ Hickory Hill, Nazarene & Mt. Olive, Friday: Oct. 4 Rev. Clark/ Cypress Creek, Mt. Zion & Surprise, Sunday: Oct.6 @ 1:30 pm.

Oakman Branch Missionary Baptist Church order of services is as follows: Sunday School at 8:30 am. Morning worship is 10 am. Tuesday 12 noon prayer. Wednesday 6:30 pm Bible Study. 5th Sundays Free Gift M & E Union 10 am various churches 177 Oakman Branch Road near Walterboro. Rev. Dr. Ivory Tucker, Sr. is pastor.

The New Zion Union will be held on Sunday September 29 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 1862 Savannah Hwy & Hwy 601 in Hampton. Services begin at 9 am with Sunday School Rev. Charlie A Grant, Jr. is moderator. Rev Kenneth Holmes is Vice moderator. Rev. Israel Boatwright is pastor.

The Free Gift Missionary and Educational Union will be held on September 28-29 Saturday and Sunday at Lovely Hill Baptist Church 408 Augusta Hwy in Smoaks. Services begin at 10 am daily. Rev Dr. Ivory Tucker Sr. is moderator. Rev.Dennis White is Vice moderator. Rev. Floyd White is pastor.

Youth Day 2019

Will be held at The Progressive Church Of Jesus 210 Ackerman Street | Walterboro,SC On Sunday, September 29th 2019 @ 5pm

Our Guest Speaker Will Be: Pastor Tavarius Hook From Orangeburg,SC.

Various Choirs, Praise Dancers Will Be Participating. Everyone Is Welcome To Attend

Bishop John Brown Sr. Is The Pastor

For more information or Transportation Please contact: Elder Reed @843-908-0370

The 118th annual session of the Lovely Hill Baptist Association and it’s Auxillaries will be held October 13 _19 at the Lovely Hill Baptist Conference Center 5905 West Jim Bilton in St.George. Rev. McKinley Ravnell is moderator. Rev. Floyd White is Vice moderator.

The 128th annual session of the New Zion Baptist Association Sunday School Convention will be held on Friday